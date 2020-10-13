  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 13 09:07

    MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, October 13

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Oil Market close, Monday evening

    Oil prices settled about 3% lower on Monday as force majeure at Libya’s largest oilfield was lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production ended and U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta.

    Brent crude settled down $1.13, or 2.6%, to $41.72 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate ended 2.9%, or $1.17, lower at $39.43.

    Production in Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is expected to rise to 355,000 barrels per day (bpd) after force majeure at the Sharara oilfield was lifted on Sunday.

    Rising Libyan output will pose a challenge to OPEC+ - a group comprising OPEC and allies including Russia - and its efforts to curb supply to support prices.

    “It’s a large chunk of production to come online when you don’t need any of those barrels, which is bad news for the supply side of the equation” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

    Hurricane Delta, which inflicted the biggest blow in 15 years to energy production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico last week, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone at the weekend.

    Workers headed back to production platforms on Sunday and French oil major Total TOTF.PA restarted its 225,500 barrel per day Port Arthur refinery in Texas.

    The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) on Monday said it has resumed operations at its offshore Marine Terminal and there are no interruptions in deliveries at the Clovelly Hub.

    Front-month prices for both contracts gained more than 9% last week in the biggest weekly rise for Brent since June. But both fell on Friday after Norwegian oil companies struck a deal with labour union officials to end a strike that had threatened to cut the country’s oil and gas output by close to 25%.

    Prices were also pressured by a jump in new COVID-19 cases, which has raised the spectre of more lockdowns which could dampen demand for oil.

    Infections are at record levels in the U.S. Midwest. In Europe, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new coronavirus lockdown measures and Italy is preparing fresh nationwide restrictions.

    Oil Market today, Tuesday morning

    Oil prices were steady in early trade on Tuesday, sitting on losses of nearly 3% from the previous session after supplies began to resume in Norway and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Libya resumed production at its largest oilfield.

    The return of supply comes as resurgent COVID-19 infections in the U.S. Midwest and Europe raise worries about fuel demand growth, posing a challenge for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together called OPEC+.

    OPEC+ has curbed supply to help shore up oil prices amid coronavirus pandemic, with cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day due to hold through December. The producers’ market monitoring panel is due to meet next Monday.

    “It won’t be a huge surprise if finally, the alliance decides to address the worsening situation and amend its action,” Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said in a note.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up 1 cent to $39.44 a barrel at 0117 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $41.74 a barrel.

    With workers returning to U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms after Hurricane Delta and Norwegian workers returning to rigs after ending a strike, all eyes were on Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which on Sunday lifted force majeure at the Sharara oilfield.

    The country’s total output on Monday was at 355,000 bpd and will double if the Sharara field gets back to pumping at the 300,000 bpd it was producing before the Libyan National Army blockaded energy exports in January.

    “That would effectively add 0.3% of global oil supply in a very short time frame,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

    Stoking worries about fuel demand, curbs were being tightened in Britain and the Czech Republic to battle rising cases of COVID-19, while French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he could not rule out local lockdowns.

    Oil Future close 12th October, 2020

    Brent crude:           $ 41.72 (-1.13) /brl                FM delivery Dec (FM=Front Month)

    Light crude (WTI):  $ 39.43 (-1.17) /brl                FM delivery Nov

    Gasoil ARA;            $ 337.00 (-10.00) /mton         FM delivery Nov

    NY Harbor Ulsd:    $ 356.23 (-11.14) /mton         FM delivery Nov

    Oil Futures trading at GMT 05.19; Brent: $+0.04, WTI: $+0.03.

    Expect Fuel Oil prices to drop between 7 – 9 usd/mton

    (Fuel Oil, means 380 HS plus VLSFO together).

    MGO and NY Harbor Ulsd a drop of 10 – 11 usd/mton.

    Above indications are based on Oil Future close last night 12 October.

    The Oil Market has started slightly upward today, with a small rebound from yesterday’s drop, but in general a further drop of Oil Prices is more likely today.

    More oil productions are coming on stream and no visible demand increase in sight, which is likely to push oil prices further downward. The Market is oversupplied.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 13

18:35 Evergreen Line wins the greenports award 2019 for eco-friendly fleet
18:05 Freight keeps rolling on with Brittany Ferries
17:35 Samskip expands short sea network with liner service Grangemouth - Amsterdam
17:05 Wärtsilä Voyage cloud-based simulators selected by Massachusetts Maritime Academy to provide remote learning during Covid-19 pandemic
16:50 Russia’s State Duma approved in first reading draft law on import substitution in shipbuilding
16:42 Algoma Central Corporation takes delivery of the dry-bulk carrier Algoma Intrepid
16:35 Digital transformation set to produce Port of Gothenburg 2.0
16:05 DNV GL and Bluewater pilot test the value of hybrid digital twin technology to enhance FPSO safety and operational costs by optimizing inspections
15:30 Boskalis secures multiple dredging contracts in Germany
15:02 China opens up 10 ports for foreign crew change and implements a circuit-breaker mechanism
14:58 APM Terminals’ container tracking platform receives industry-leading upgrade
14:19 Bunker prices rise in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:55 Unified container service to link EU and Russia with Asia via Caspian Sea
13:21 VSC to install two new RMGs and double container storage capacity
12:58 Moscow Canal reports preliminary results of 2020 navigation season
12:33 VSC starts servicing a new container line between South Korea and Russia
12:05 The China Navigation Company launches new specialist project division to provide shipping services to energy, resource & infrastructure sector
11:44 Russian Fishery Company completed first season of "Clean Coast" eco-marathon
11:36 A.P. Moller - Maersk upgrades expectations for Q3 and 2020 full year guidance
11:20 Information on Sochi seaport changed in RF Register of Seaports
10:57 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for Q3 and 9M'2020
10:34 Multi-purpose offshore vessel Grane R repaired by Remontowa shipyard
10:09 RS launches Maritime Operational Centre
10:05 Singapore welcomes the maiden arrival of the world’s largest LNG containership
09:51 Oil prices are recovering
09:42 Offshore energy storage start-up signs collaboration agreement with Subsea 7
09:33 Baltic Dry Index as of October 12
09:18 FESCO published joint message of shareholders, members of Supervisory Board and General Director of CPV Roman Kuharukh
09:07 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, October 13

2020 October 12

18:36 The Grimaldi Group enhances its maritime services for passengers to Sardinia
18:09 PIL restructures Mozambique Service
17:55 Marine terminal of Severanya Zvezda obtains state expert approval
17:30 China eases crew change restrictions by opening up 10 ports and introducing a circuit-breaker mechanism
17:06 “K”Line subsidiary accredited for Cyber Security Management System
16:55 EMSA’s RPAS enhances maritime surveillance of the French Mediterranean Sea
16:38 Sniffer drone deployed in the strait of Pas-de-Calais to monitor ship emissions
16:05 North Sea Port seaborne cargo transhipment down 12.8% to 47.1 million tonnes the first nine months of 2020
15:40 Okskaya Shipyard delivers fifth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5905
15:17 Dublin Port throughput increases by 1.2% in Third Quarter 2020
15:04 Brittany Ferries says Green Marine Europe eco-label will drive best practice in sustainability
14:45 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,817 pmt
14:21 RF Energy Minister expects Russian projects to reach overall annual production capacity of 68 million tonnes by 2025
14:03 Samskip launches new Grangemouth container service direct to Europe's Mainland
13:50 Teesport welcomes new container service from Bilbao
13:19 Arktika icebreaker arrives in Murmansk
12:28 Smart fairway pilot increases maritime safety in Saimaa deep fairway
11:51 MacGregor receives over USD 10 million crane order for four general cargo ships
11:11 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 9M’2020 fell by 0.4% Y-o-Y
10:45 MV WERFTEN secures EUR 193 million to complete Crystal Endeavor and fund shipyard operations till March 2021
10:22 Ship Recycling Congress back to The Netherlands
09:56 Arctic group of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet entered Kara Sea by northernmost route
09:37 Oil prices decrease in the beginning of the week
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of October 9
09:09 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 12

2020 October 11

15:29 USCG rescues people and dogs from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass
14:32 Reservations open for Carnival celebration debuting in 2022, as part of Carnival Cruise Line's 50th birthday
13:54 MV Werften secures EUR 193 million loan
12:46 USCG rescues 4 people stranded on dunes in Port Mansfield, Texas
11:34 Vanenkevort Tug & Barge takes delivery of "Michigan Trader" barge fro FBS
10:57 PPA releases shipping figures for September 2020