2020 October 12 17:55

Marine terminal of Severanya Zvezda obtains state expert approval

The terminal’s infrastructure facilities are designed to handle 198 vessels per year



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has appraised and approved the design documentation and engineering survey results under the project on construction of coal terminal supposed to be fed by the Syradasayskoye field.

Besides, design documentation has been approved for open development of the field in its South-West sector.



The marine terminal of Severanya Zvezda LLC (designed by Kuznetsk Design Company JSC and LENMORNIIPROEKT JSC) will allow for transshipment of coal delivered from the field by road transport onto seagoing ships. The terminal’s design throughput is 4 million tonnes per year. The terminal’s infrastructure facilities are designed to handle 198 vessels per year.



The terminal will be located 87 kilometers off Dickson port, between the mouths of the Rogozinka and Krestyanka rivers. The design document foresees the construction of a 250-meter long dry bulk cargo berth connected with shore by a 1.5-kilometer long dam, a 105.5-meter long port fleet berth for winter lay-up of ships, a 150.3-meter long auxiliary berth for lay-up of ships in ice-free period as well as other facilities.



The reserves of the Syradasayskoye field controlled by Severnaya Zvezda (a company of AEON Corporation) are estimated at 5.7 billion tonnes. The field can produce up to 10 million tons of coal per year.