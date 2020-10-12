2020 October 12 18:36

The Grimaldi Group enhances its maritime services for passengers to Sardinia

The Grimaldi Group continues to boost its transport links between mainland Italy and Sardinia by announcing an absolute novelty. As from Monday the 12 of October, the service between the ports of Salerno and Cagliari will be extended to the transport of passengers too, with the deployment of the modern ferry Venezia, the company said in its release.

The Italian-flagged state-of-the-art ferry Venezia has a carrying capacity of 2,250 linear meters, corresponding to about 130 trucks, plus 1,000 passengers and 200 cars. It has 96 inside and oceanview cabins, all with air conditioning and en suite facilities, some equipped for passengers with reduced mobility and pets traveling in tow, as well as a comfortable lounge with reclining seats. Several services are offered on board, such as a self-service restaurant, cafeteria, video games and slot machine room, shops and play area for children.

The ro/pax connection between Salerno and Cagliari (and vice versa) will operate three times a week, with departures every Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening from the Campania port to the Sardinian capital and return on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Cagliari, thus offering the greatest number of departures between Southern Sardinia and Southern Italy. Furthermore, with the deployment of the Venezia, the Grimaldi Group will guarantee its customers high standards in terms of comfort on board, safety and energy efficiency.

In fact, the Neapolitan Group currently offers an extensive network of short sea services including, beside the historic Civitavecchia - Porto Torres - Barcelona link, other regular lines for freight and passengers such as Livorno - Olbia and Civitavecchia - Olbia, as well as numerous freight transport services connecting Genoa with Porto Torres as well as Cagliari with Genoa, Livorno, Salerno and Valencia/Sagunto.