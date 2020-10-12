2020 October 12 15:40

Okskaya Shipyard delivers fifth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5905

Petrotrans took delivery of five vessels

The fifth multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5905, was put into operation on 9 October 2020, says Marine Engineering Bureau, the ship designer.



The ship was ordered by State Transport Leasing Company with shipping company Petrotrans as a leaseholder.



The construction of 15 vessels of RSD59 series is underway at Okskaya Shipyard. The first five will be delivered to Petrotrans and the next ten – to Astrol.



The RSD59 series vessels are being built to Volgo-Don Max class and have the maximum possible dimensions to transit the Volga-Don Canal.

The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season.

The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships.

The vessel’s class notation is КМ Ice2(hull; power) R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1,2) DG (bulk, pack) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping which meets all the requirements of international conventions in force at the time of the vessel's laying.



Deadweight in the sea with draft of 4.706 m – 8,144 t; Deadweight in river with draft of 3.60 m – 5,320 t. The maximum length is 141.0 m, the overall width is 16.98 m, depth is 6.00 m. The capacity of cargo holds is 11,400 cubic meters. The operating speed is 10.5 knots. Endurance in sea - 20 days. Crew - 11, berths - 14. There is a sanitary cabin and a pilot cabin.

The fifth ship in the series was launched on 26 August 2020.

The lead ship of Project RSD59 was laid down at Okskaya Shipyard on 30 July 2019, launched on 3 March 2020 and delivered to Petrotrans on 29 May 2020.



Related links:

Okskaya Shipyard delivers fourth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5904>>>>

Okskaya Shipyard launches fifth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5905>>>>

Petrotrans accepts delivery of third dry cargo ship of Project RSD59 >>>>

Petrotrans takes delivery of lead ship of Project RSD59 >>>>