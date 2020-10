2020 October 12 18:09

PIL restructures Mozambique Service

PIL has announced the following enhancement to its existing Mozambique Service (MZS).

With effect from 16 October, all Tamatave / Mozambique cargo from Dalian will be loaded on weekly East Africa Service (EAS) and will be transhipped at Mombasa onto dedicated Mozambique Feeder (MZF).

The EAS vessels call:

Dalian - Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Nansha - Singapore - Mombasa - Dar es Salam - Singapore - Nansha - Dalian

The MZF vessels call:

Mombasa - Tamatave - Maputo - Beira - Nacala - Pemba - Mombasa