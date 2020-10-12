2020 October 12 14:45

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,817 pmt

M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 83

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between October 5 and October 9 rose by RUB 83 and totaled RUB 11,817 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



