2020 October 12 14:45
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 11,817 pmt
M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 83
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between October 5 and October 9 rose by RUB 83 and totaled RUB 11,817 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 12,150.0 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price increased by 413.0 rub/mt to RUB 12,033.0 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by 250.0 rub/mt to RUB 10,200.0 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 11,650.0 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price fell by 360.0 rub/mt to RUB 11,853.0 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District M100 - price fell by 250.0 rubles to settle at RUB 18,980.0 pmt.