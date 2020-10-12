2020 October 12 14:03

Samskip launches new Grangemouth container service direct to Europe's Mainland

The arrival of the Vanquish into Scotland’s key strategic freight hub at The Port of Grangemouth launched a new-short sea shipping call with Samskip for Scottish exporters and importers direct into mainland Europe, the company said in its release.



This new weekly call into Grangemouth expands the vessel rotation on Samskip’s existing Amsterdam/Hull service, opening up wider coverage for customers and providing Samskip with additional capacity to meet increasing demand from the Scottish market.

The service offers an alternative to customers current supply chains with a regular additional call into mainland Europe each week.

Cargos expected to use the service include food and drink; paper and steel products. The weekly rotation calling into Grangemouth each Thursday, also calls into Hull and Amsterdam.



