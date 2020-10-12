2020 October 12 11:51

MacGregor receives over USD 10 million crane order for four general cargo ships

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured an order to provide cargo handling cranes for four 62,000 dwt general cargo ships to be built in Asia, the company said in its release. The order is booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the third quarter of 2021 and completed during the first quarter of 2022.

MacGregor has won this contract in a difficult and highly competitive market environment, demonstrating both the quality of MacGregor equipment and confidence in the comprehensive through-life support provided to customers.



