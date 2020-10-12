2020 October 12 11:11

Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 9M’2020 fell by 0.4% Y-o-Y

In September, the port increased its handling 1.5 times

In January-September 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 4,733,846 tonnes of cargo, which is 0.4% less as compared with the same period of the previous year, the stevedore’s press center says.



In September, the company handled 610,538 tonnes of export coal having shown an increase by 55.5%, year-on-year (vs 392,425 tonnes).

In 2019, the port handled 6,301,597 tonnes of cargo, down 20.2%, year-on-year.

Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres.