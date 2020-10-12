2020 October 12 10:22

Ship Recycling Congress back to The Netherlands

ACI is pleased to announce the 9th Ship Recycling Congress 2021 taking place on the 27th and 28th January 2021, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The focus of this edition will be on the latest and upcoming EU regulations for 2021, smart technological developments. Key industry experts will also examine IHM requirements, the latest updates on the HKC ratification and ship recycling competitiveness. Finally, the future of green ship recycling is one of the new topics on this edition.

Ship Recycling Industry faces the challenges to promote and move towards a responsible & sustainable future. As a result, developing transparency measures and complying with human & environmental rights will be among the topics to be highlighted at the conference.

A number of informative presentations followed by interactive panel Q&A, debates and discussions will be providing a deep insight on the views shared from different aspects of the ship recycling process. Panel discussions will also further involve the delegates.

