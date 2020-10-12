2020 October 12 09:56

Arctic group of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet entered Kara Sea by northernmost route

Ships and vessels of the Arctic group of the Northern Fleet under the command of the Deputy commander of the Northern Fleet, Vice Admiral Oleg Golubev, began the final stage of the campaign in the Arctic. According to the press center of RF Defence Ministry, they entered the Kara sea by the northernmost route, skirting the Islands of the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago. This event happened for the first time. Previously, all transits of ships and vessels of the Northern Fleet between the Kara and Laptev seas were carried out through the Boris Vilkitsky Strait.

Along the group's navigation route, the crew of the Ka-27 search and rescue helicopter performed several ice reconnaissance flights from the deck of the large anti-submarine ship "Severomorsk", the flagship of the Arctic group. Severomorsk sailors also surveyed several Arctic Islands for the possibility of landing a marine landing on the unequipped coast, flew around Schmidt island and landed on the northernmost point of the Severnaya Zemlya archipelago — Cape Arctic on Komsomolets island.

Currently, the Arctic group consisting of the large anti-submarine ship "Severomorsk", the large landing ship "Kondopoga", the rescue and towing vessel "Pamir" and the icebreaker "Ilya Muromets" continues to move along the ice edge to the northernmost Russian archipelago — Franz Josef land. Ships and vessels follow wake formation in open water. The ice conditions along the crossing route are favorable.

During the long-distance campaign, which began on August 5, the ships and vessels of the Arctic group of the Northern Fleet passed more than 7 thousand nautical miles, conducted a number of exercises to ensure the security of the economic activity of the Russian Federation and resolve crisis situations in case of their occurrence. The forces and troops of the Northern Fleet, delivered by the group's ships to the Taimyr peninsula, also worked out all-arms interaction with airborne units, aviation of the Aerospace Forces, as well as the Western and Central military districts during a tactical exercise to defend an important industrial facility in the Arctic.

In the waters of the Bering sea, the forces of the Arctic group of the Northern Fleet twice landed marine troops on the Pacific coast of the Chukchi peninsula. Exercises to resolve crisis situations and conduct raid operations in the Arctic were held in Providence Bay and in Kresta Bay, near the village of Egvekinot.