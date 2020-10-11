  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 11 14:32

    Reservations open for Carnival celebration debuting in 2022, as part of Carnival Cruise Line's 50th birthday

    Reservations are now open for Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship set to debut in November 2022 as part of the company's 50th birthday.

    A sister to the line's first XL-class ship, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will debut with an inaugural 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise Nov. 6, 2022, followed by the launch of year-round service from PortMiami Nov. 21, 2022.  The addition of Carnival Celebration to Miami will maintain PortMiami's position as the top embarkation port for Carnival Cruise Line.

    Carnival Celebration will include many of the features that have made Mardi Gras one of the most anticipated ships in cruising, including BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, along with other unique design features created specifically for this vessel.

    Carnival's 50th Birthday celebration kicks off in March 2022 – the company's birthday month – with a series of commemorative sailings that will feature special entertainment and itineraries and continuing all year long, culminating with Carnival Celebration's arrival in November.  Additional information on the March 2022 sailings is available at www.carnival.com/sailabration.

    "Carnival Celebration promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet – just in time for our 50th birthday – and we've put together a terrific array of itineraries kicking off with a two-week-long inaugural transatlantic cruise and then year-round Caribbean sailings from PortMiami featuring some of the most beautiful and popular destinations in the region," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.  

    Inaugural Transatlantic Crossing

    Carnival Celebration will debut with a 14-Day Carnival Journeys transatlantic crossing departing Southampton Nov. 6 and arriving in Miami Nov. 20, 2022.  Featured ports on this two-week-long seagoing adventure include La Coruña and Vigo, Spain; Funchal (Maderia), Portugal; and Tenerife (Canary Islands), Spain.  Carnival Journeys cruises offer unique activities where guests can sample local cuisine and enjoy entertainment and cultural opportunities, along with cooking, arts and crafts and other special activities.

    Exciting Addition to PortMiami

    Once in Miami, Carnival Celebration will offer a special six-day Thanksgiving cruise visiting Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Nassau Nov. 21-27, 2022, then begin its year-round seven-day Caribbean cruise rotation on Nov. 27, 2022, offering week-long voyages departing Sundays to the eastern and western Caribbean.  Eastern Caribbean cruises call at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. or St. Maarten, N.A., while the western Caribbean route features Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.  

    Two special eight-day cruises will depart Dec. 11 and Dec. 19, 2022 featuring stops at Grand Turk, Amber Cove, San Juan and St. Thomas, while a one-time five-day cruise to Amber Cove and Grand Turk will operate Jan. 3-8, 2023.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 11

15:29 USCG rescues people and dogs from grounded vessels near Rollover Pass
14:32 Reservations open for Carnival celebration debuting in 2022, as part of Carnival Cruise Line's 50th birthday
13:54 MV Werften secures EUR 193 million loan
12:46 USCG rescues 4 people stranded on dunes in Port Mansfield, Texas
11:34 Vanenkevort Tug & Barge takes delivery of "Michigan Trader" barge fro FBS
10:57 PPA releases shipping figures for September 2020

2020 October 10

16:23 Appointment of Cargo & Offshore head, Port of Amsterdam
15:14 JAXPORT's Board re-elects Shelton as Chair, selects new officers
14:31 DP World joins forces with Expo2020 Dubai and is announced as a founding partner of the Earthshot Prize
13:47 ABP wins prestigious Environment Award
12:26 V.Group announces new Managing Director of V.Ships Germany
11:17 FMC considering CMA CGM Petition

2020 October 9

18:04 “K” LINE receives the letter of appreciation for providing free ocean transportation of fire engines and ambulances donated to the Republic of El Salvador
18:00 New gas deposit discovered on Yamal shelf
17:44 Stena Nordica returns to the ferry route between Gdynia and Karlskrona
17:25 Expert says Russia is substantially leading in building cargo ships of mixed river/sea class
17:06 Høglund Marine Solutions and Veracity by DNV GL sign collaboration agreement
16:45 UK Government urged to give Teesside UK’s first Freeport by end of 2021
16:35 Singaporean seafarers receive additional unemployment assistance
16:19 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2020 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
16:05 Wärtsilä to supply a major LNG/bioLNG production plant for CO2-neutral transport fuels
15:40 Singaporean seafarers receive additional unemployment assistance
15:30 Maersk’s first block train from China arrives in Georgia
15:04 Kalmar introduces energy-saving guarantee for its eco-efficient electric forklift truck
14:51 Throughput of Russian seaports can decrease by 3% in 2020
14:28 Deputy PM of Russia says the country’s IWW should be developed under a dedicated national project
14:03 Zero-carbon ships likely to be ready before land-based infrastructure, says LR
13:07 Keppel secures contract worth about S$600m in the offshore renewable energy industry
12:54 Agreement with port infrastructure investors to be signed before year end
12:12 Kalmar launches containerised ChargePod solution for electrically powered forklift trucks
11:55 IMO-Singapore "Future of Shipping-Digitalisation" webinar focused on digital transformation and decarbonisation of shipping in post-pandemic world
11:20 MAN 32/40R-DF successfully passes Type Approval Test
10:49 Taman terminal for mineral fertilizers to be commissioned in November 2021
10:17 Gulf Stream Marine expands network with acquisition of Alabo Street Terminal operations at Port of New Orleans
09:58 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Baltic Dry Index as of October 8
09:26 Oil prices decrease after a recent growth
09:14 Kongsberg Maritime to deliver integrated propulsion and manoeuvring systems for two 230m RoPax vessels
08:59 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 9

2020 October 8

19:08 Castor Maritime announces new charter agreement for its recently acquired vessel
18:30 Swire Pacific Offshore becomes Cadeler
18:16 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:55 DNV GL, TCM and SINTEF join forces in major international carbon capture and storage partnership
17:17 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2020 grew by 9% Y-o-Y
16:58 Associated British Ports wins prestigious Environment Award
16:35 New Alfa Laval PureCool enables up to 50% methane slip reduction
16:29 UK Gov't borders proposals a welcome step but timescales remain short
16:20 Pavilion Energy and Gasum agree to develop global LNG bunker supply network
16:05 Equinor joins to the Sea Cargo Charter
15:37 MABUX releases its bunker weekly review
15:22 Kalmar introduces new range of G-Generation top loaders with improved fuel efficiency
15:10 Sevmorzavod shipyard to build 10 vessels for Sevastopol based fish-canning factory
14:16 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:04 Charles Menkhorst appointed CEO of Gulftainer
11:53 USC companies are able to build up to 12 sea and river going ships per year
11:22 LUKOIL and Kazmunaygas sign agreement on Al-Farabi Project
11:10 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Con.Tug in Italy
10:59 Port of Riga could start servicing capesize vessels next year
10:06 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 9M’2020 decreased by 7% YoY
09:44 Oil prices show a slight increase