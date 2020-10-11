2020 October 11 11:34

Vanenkevort Tug & Barge takes delivery of "Michigan Trader" barge fro FBS

Sturgeon Bay’s Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding delivered to Vanenkevort Tug & Barge, Inc. a new self-unloading barge named “Michigan Trader”. This new barge will be operating on the Great Lakes.

The “Michigan Trader” LOA is 740 feet; breadth: 78 feet; depth: 45 feet. The vessel is equipped with a 265-foot unloading boom, a capacity for up to 37,000 tonnes of cargo.



The Michigan Trader will be the 4th self-unloading barge in their Great Lakes fleet and the 10th barge in their entire fleet, which also serves the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico.