2020 October 11 10:57

PPA releases shipping figures for September 2020

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 61.3 million tonnes (Mt) for September 2020.



This throughput was an eight per cent increase compared to the same month in 2019.



The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 46.1Mt of which 45.6Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a nine per cent increase from September 2019.



Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 164,000 tonnes, a decrease of six per cent from the same month in 2019.



The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 14.4Mt, an increase of seven per cent from September 2019.



Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 81,000 tonnes, a decrease of eight per cent from the same month in 2019.