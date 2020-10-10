2020 October 10 16:23

Appointment of Cargo & Offshore head, Port of Amsterdam

Alma Prins was appointed head of the new Cargo & Offshore cluster as of 1 November. This job opening arose after the departure of Femke Brenninkmeijer and the subsequent new cluster classification.



This new cluster classification means that Energy (especially the petrol and coal terminals) and Construction Materials, Metal Recycling and Industrial Minerals will be added to the existing cluster of Roon van Maanen, Circular & Renewable Industry. This is in response to market developments such as diversification of cargo streams at coal terminals and collaboration between petrol terminals and production of renewable fuels. The cluster will henceforth be known as: Energy & Circular Industry.



Alma started working as a contract manager at Port of Amsterdam in 2009 after graduating in Business Administration at the University of Amsterdam and trying her hand in various real estate brokerage jobs. After this she was promoted to Account Manager Real Estate, and then ultimately worked as Commercial Manager in the cruise ship business in 2013. For the past 3 years Alma has worked on developing the superyacht construction cluster for the Port of Amsterdam and launching it on the market. She has also worked and sailed for the Royal Netherlands Navy and has been a board member of the Port of Amsterdam Club (Amsterdamse Havenclub) for 5 years.



Alma is looking forward to taking this major step and working together with the team, commerce, the entire company and stakeholders to ensure that we can make our clients, cargos and activities grow more sustainably.



Follow-up

Alma’s duties with regard to sea cruises will be assumed by Monic van der Heyden. Acquisition of the account and commercial management of superyacht construction will be decided later.