  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 10 16:23

    Appointment of Cargo & Offshore head, Port of Amsterdam

    Alma Prins was appointed head of the new Cargo & Offshore cluster as of 1 November. This job opening arose after the departure of Femke Brenninkmeijer and the subsequent new cluster classification.

    This new cluster classification means that Energy (especially the petrol and coal terminals) and Construction Materials, Metal Recycling and Industrial Minerals will be added to the existing cluster of Roon van Maanen, Circular & Renewable Industry. This is in response to market developments such as diversification of cargo streams at coal terminals and collaboration between petrol terminals and production of renewable fuels. The cluster will henceforth be known as: Energy & Circular Industry.

    Alma started working as a contract manager at Port of Amsterdam in 2009 after graduating in Business Administration at the University of Amsterdam and trying her hand in various real estate brokerage jobs. After this she was promoted to Account Manager Real Estate, and then ultimately worked as Commercial Manager in the cruise ship business in 2013. For the past 3 years Alma has worked on developing the superyacht construction cluster for the Port of Amsterdam and launching it on the market. She has also worked and sailed for the Royal Netherlands Navy and has been a board member of the Port of Amsterdam Club (Amsterdamse Havenclub) for 5 years.

    Alma is looking forward to taking this major step and working together with the team, commerce, the entire company and stakeholders to ensure that we can make our clients, cargos and activities grow more sustainably.

    Follow-up
    Alma’s duties with regard to sea cruises will be assumed by Monic van der Heyden. Acquisition of the account and commercial management of superyacht construction will be decided later.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Amsterdam, appointment  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 10

16:23 Appointment of Cargo & Offshore head, Port of Amsterdam
15:14 JAXPORT's Board re-elects Shelton as Chair, selects new officers
14:31 DP World joins forces with Expo2020 Dubai and is announced as a founding partner of the Earthshot Prize
13:47 ABP wins prestigious Environment Award
12:26 V.Group announces new Managing Director of V.Ships Germany
11:17 FMC considering CMA CGM Petition

2020 October 9

18:04 “K” LINE receives the letter of appreciation for providing free ocean transportation of fire engines and ambulances donated to the Republic of El Salvador
18:00 New gas deposit discovered on Yamal shelf
17:44 Stena Nordica returns to the ferry route between Gdynia and Karlskrona
17:25 Expert says Russia is substantially leading in building cargo ships of mixed river/sea class
17:06 Høglund Marine Solutions and Veracity by DNV GL sign collaboration agreement
16:45 UK Government urged to give Teesside UK’s first Freeport by end of 2021
16:35 Singaporean seafarers receive additional unemployment assistance
16:19 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2020 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
16:05 Wärtsilä to supply a major LNG/bioLNG production plant for CO2-neutral transport fuels
15:40 Singaporean seafarers receive additional unemployment assistance
15:30 Maersk’s first block train from China arrives in Georgia
15:04 Kalmar introduces energy-saving guarantee for its eco-efficient electric forklift truck
14:51 Throughput of Russian seaports can decrease by 3% in 2020
14:28 Deputy PM of Russia says the country’s IWW should be developed under a dedicated national project
14:03 Zero-carbon ships likely to be ready before land-based infrastructure, says LR
13:07 Keppel secures contract worth about S$600m in the offshore renewable energy industry
12:54 Agreement with port infrastructure investors to be signed before year end
12:12 Kalmar launches containerised ChargePod solution for electrically powered forklift trucks
11:55 IMO-Singapore "Future of Shipping-Digitalisation" webinar focused on digital transformation and decarbonisation of shipping in post-pandemic world
11:20 MAN 32/40R-DF successfully passes Type Approval Test
10:49 Taman terminal for mineral fertilizers to be commissioned in November 2021
10:17 Gulf Stream Marine expands network with acquisition of Alabo Street Terminal operations at Port of New Orleans
09:58 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Baltic Dry Index as of October 8
09:26 Oil prices decrease after a recent growth
09:14 Kongsberg Maritime to deliver integrated propulsion and manoeuvring systems for two 230m RoPax vessels
08:59 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 9

2020 October 8

19:08 Castor Maritime announces new charter agreement for its recently acquired vessel
18:30 Swire Pacific Offshore becomes Cadeler
18:16 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:55 DNV GL, TCM and SINTEF join forces in major international carbon capture and storage partnership
17:17 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2020 grew by 9% Y-o-Y
16:58 Associated British Ports wins prestigious Environment Award
16:35 New Alfa Laval PureCool enables up to 50% methane slip reduction
16:29 UK Gov't borders proposals a welcome step but timescales remain short
16:20 Pavilion Energy and Gasum agree to develop global LNG bunker supply network
16:05 Equinor joins to the Sea Cargo Charter
15:37 MABUX releases its bunker weekly review
15:22 Kalmar introduces new range of G-Generation top loaders with improved fuel efficiency
15:10 Sevmorzavod shipyard to build 10 vessels for Sevastopol based fish-canning factory
14:16 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:04 Charles Menkhorst appointed CEO of Gulftainer
11:53 USC companies are able to build up to 12 sea and river going ships per year
11:22 LUKOIL and Kazmunaygas sign agreement on Al-Farabi Project
11:10 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Con.Tug in Italy
10:59 Port of Riga could start servicing capesize vessels next year
10:06 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 9M’2020 decreased by 7% YoY
09:44 Oil prices show a slight increase
09:28 Svitzer chooses Med Marine exclusive design tug
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:08 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 8
08:25 Frontline announces new CEO

2020 October 7

19:08 PD Ports welcomes Government investment in offshore wind
18:31 Bureau Veritas awarded Grand Prize 2020 in transparency