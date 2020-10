2020 October 9 18:00

New gas deposit discovered on Yamal shelf

Gazprom says a new gas deposit was discovered at the Leningradskoye field of the Yamal gas production center.

As a result of drilling and testing of an exploratory well, commercial gas inflow was obtained with a flow rate of about 600,000 cubic meters per day. This proves that the new deposit contains substantial amounts of gas. Therefore, the field's commercial value is now much higher than before.

This marks the fourth major discovery made by Gazprom on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea over the last two years.

The Company will calculate the newly-discovered reserves of the Leningradskoye field and present the findings to the State Reserves Commission in order to record them in the state register.

The Leningradskoye gas and condensate field is located in the Kara Sea within the Leningradsky licensed block. The field's current recoverable gas reserves are estimated to total 1.9 trillion cubic meters and are classified as unique.

In 2019, Gazprom discovered the Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye fields on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea. In 2020, the Company discovered the 75 Years of Victory field on the Yamal shelf.

The Dinkov field is situated within the Rusanovsky licensed block. The field is unique in terms of gas reserves: its recoverable reserves in the С1+С2 categories amount to 390.7 billion cubic meters.

The Nyarmeyskoye field is located within the Nyarmeysky licensed block. In terms of gas reserves, it is a large field with the recoverable amount of 120.8 billion cubic meters in the С1+С2 categories.

The 75 Years of Victory field is situated within the Skuratovskaya prospect. From the point of view of gas reserves, the field is classified as large: its recoverable gas reserves in the С1+С2 categories total 202.4 billion cubic meters.

The Company also has a subsurface use license for the Rusanovskoye field on the Yamal shelf.