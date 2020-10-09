2020 October 9 17:25

Expert says Russia is substantially leading in building cargo ships of mixed river/sea class

Chinese and Turkish shipyards are ready to steal Russia’s leadership in this segment



Russia is substantially leading in construction of cargo ships of mixed river/sea class, although there is no reason to relax”, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Professor Gennady Yegorov, General Director of Marine Engineering Bureau, as saying during the online conference “How many ships to be built in Russia? About ships for inland water ways” held by IAA PortNews on 8 October 2020.



According to MEB, the number of cargo ships of mixed river/sea navigation, limited sea navigation and inland navigation received for carrying of Russian cargo totaled 467 over the two decades. Russian shipyards built 284 vessels (61%). If we take into account the backlog of orders, there are 43 ships under construction in Russia out of 58 ships (that makes a total of 74%).

However, the expert reminds about the competition emphasizing that Chinese and Turkish shipyard also aspire to be awarded with orders and their contribution in the segment is really essential. In the same period, they built 65 and 58 ships accordingly.



Besides, at least seven ships of mixed navigation are under construction.