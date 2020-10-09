2020 October 9 16:19

Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2020 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y

The decrease should be mainly attributed to the fall of liquid bulk cargo handling

In January-September 2020. Russian seaports handled 611.48 million tonnes, down 2.7% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo grew by 5.2% to 295.75 million tonnes, while handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 9% to 315.73 million tonnes.



Seaports of the Arctic Basin handled 71.45 million tonnes (-9.1%) including 21.89 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-6.7%) and 49.56 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-10.1 %).

Seaports of the Baltic Basin handled 181.14 million tonnes (-6.2%) including 81.74 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-6,7%) and 99.4 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-9.5%).



Seaports of Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 185.45 million tonnes (-3.2%) including 79.63 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+12.6%) and 105.82 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.4%).



Seaports of the Caspian Basin handled 6.17 million tonnes (+11.3%) including 2.64 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+25.3%) and 3.53 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.7%).



Seaports of the Far East Basin handled 167.27 million tonnes (+4.9%) including 109.85 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.1%) and 57.42 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.6%).

