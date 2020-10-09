2020 October 9 17:44

Stena Nordica returns to the ferry route between Gdynia and Karlskrona

At the end of October the RoPax ferry Stena Nordica returns to the Stena Line’s route between Gdynia and Karlskrona. Stena Nordica will replace the more freight focused vessel Stena Baltica and offers a wider choice for both passengers and freight customers. Stena Nordica will run five times a week in each direction and take freight, cars and passengers, the company said in its release.

Currently, there are three ferries operating on the Gdynia-Karlskrona route, including the two twin vessels Stena Vision and Stena Spirit, and the more freight focused Stena Baltica. In the end of October 2020 Stena Nordica will return to the route and replace the Stena Baltica.



The Stena Nordica is a comfortable and modernly equipped Ro-Pax vessel combining freight, passengers and passenger cars. It is 170 meters long and can take about 450 passengers and 100 trailers or 300 cars at the same time. It sails regularly on the Gdynia-Karlskrona ferry route and the journey takes 10.5 hours. The on-board offer is much broader than on Stena Baltica, and includes a restaurant and bar with sea view, a shop, a kids’ playroom, more cabin options as well as reclining chairs. It also has twice the passenger capacity which means a wider choice of departure times and dates from Gdynia and Karlskrona for passengers.

Stena Nordica has previously sailed on the Gdynia-Karlskrona route several times, including the years 2004-2008. In 2018 she was back operating on the route but during the last year, this modern and versatile vessel has been assisting operations on other Stena Line routes, on the Irish Sea and the North Sea.



