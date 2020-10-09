2020 October 9 18:04

“K” LINE receives the letter of appreciation for providing free ocean transportation of fire engines and ambulances donated to the Republic of El Salvador

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) received a letter of appreciation from Embassy of El Salvador in Japan for providing free ocean transportation of fire engines and ambulances donated by Japanese municipalities, the company said in its release.

Since 2014, in order to contribute to solve the problem for lack of fire engines and ambulances in Republic of El Salvador, “K” Line group has supported free ocean transportation by “K” Line’s pure car carrier (PCC), and undertaken total of 22 donated vehicles to the country (10 fire engines and 12 ambulances), in 11times shipments.

“K”Line has been acting as Honorary Consul of El Salvador in Japan since 1969, and kept cooperating with the country due to the deep relationship between them.