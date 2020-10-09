2020 October 9 15:04

Kalmar introduces energy-saving guarantee for its eco-efficient electric forklift truck

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has introduced an energy-saving guarantee for its electric forklift trucks, the company said in its release.

Similar to the fuel-saving guarantee available for diesel-powered machines such as the Kalmar Eco Reachstacker, the energy-saving guarantee provides a greater level of predictability for customers by allowing them to easily estimate the operational costs of transitioning to electric machines.

The guarantee is calculated by analysing three specific parameters based on data from the Kalmar Insight performance management tool, which aggregates data from multiple sources to provide an overview of fleet operations and maintenance needs. The expected energy consumption can be calculated to a high degree of accuracy, allowing customers to calculate their operating costs based on their electricity tariff.

In the event that the predicted level of energy consumption is exceeded, customers will be compensated according to a sliding scale.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people.