Throughput of Russian seaports can decrease by 3% in 2020

RF Transport Ministry expects the ports’ capacity to grow by 2.4%



Throughput of Russian seaports can decrease by 3% to 815 million tonnes in 2020 RF Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh, said at the final meeting of RF Transport Ministry’s Board.

According to him, the fall should be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, the capacity of port is expected to grow by 2.4%, or 27 million tonnes, year-on-year, to 1.174.1 billion tonnes.

By estimates of IAA PortNews, that will be the first fall of seaports’ throughput over several decades.



