2020 October 9 14:28

Deputy PM of Russia says the country’s IWW should be developed under a dedicated national project

A roadmap for basic IWW network to be developed throughout 2021



It is necessary to develop a basic network of inland water ways for the main flows of passengers and cargoes, Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, said at the final meeting of RF Transport Ministry’s Board.



“A relevant decision is currently under development in pursuance of Instructions following the recent State Council Presidium meeting. However, I would like to emphasize that everything related to the development of inland water ways was excluded from the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure because about a half of IWW financing covered normal operational expenses of the Ministry and its bodies with one quarter spent for the three major projects: Bagayevsky and Nizhegorodsky hydosystems and Moscow Canal. In the segment of waterways we have to conduct the same work as highways: to develop a roadmap for the basic network taking into consideration the current passenger and cargo flows.



Then, we have a programme for ensuring the guaranteed depth, dredging and construction of hydrosystems which is to be tied with that network. We have agreed to execute this work throughout the next year and it is quite possible that one more national project will appear … where all the resources will integrated with a purpose to develop and maintain cargo and passenger traffic across the country through not sporadic but comprehensive activities”, said the official.