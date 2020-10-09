2020 October 9 13:07

Keppel secures contract worth about S$600m in the offshore renewable energy industry

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has secured a contract valued at approximately S$600m from an energy company for the engineering, procurement and construction of a vessel for the offshore renewable energy industry. This is in line with Keppel Corporation’s Vision 2030, which includes seeking opportunities in providing renewable energy solutions, the company said in its release.

Keppel O&M is able to provide a variety of design and construction solutions for the offshore renewable energy industry. It is currently building converter stations and substations to support the offshore wind energy industry in the German sector of the North Sea and in Taiwan. It delivered and has a stake in Blue Tern, one of the world’s largest and most advanced multipurpose offshore wind turbine installers for the UK North Sea.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.