2020 October 9 12:54

Agreement with port infrastructure investors to be signed before year end

The agreements will foresee the parties’ obligations



Agreements with investors into projects on development of port infrastructure in Russia are to be signed before the end of 2020. The agreements will foresee the parties’ obligations, Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, said at the final meeting of RF Transport Ministry’s Board.



“In the part of port infrastructure development, I would like to put a focus on implicit pursuance of presidential instructions: I mean assignment of private investors’ obligations under implementation of projects on port infrastructure development. According to the instructions, a relevant law should be signed by 1 December 2020 and agreements should be signed with investors”, said Andrey Belousov adding that it should be the Ministry’s priority for the remaining part of the year.