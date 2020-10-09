2020 October 9 10:49

Taman terminal for mineral fertilizers to be commissioned in November 2021

The terminal for handling mineral fertilizers in the port of Taman is to be commissioned by the end of November 2021, representative of OTEKO, the investor, said at the 3rd Annual Congress and Exhibition “Syngas Nitrogen Russia & CIS”. Active works are underway at the site today.



The terminal will be able to handle 5 million tonnes of fertilizers per year.



Besides, in 2025 the company is set to launch methanol handling facility in Taman.



Taman dry bulk terminal is the first dedicated facility on the Russian coast of the Azov-Black Sea Basin. In 2021, its capacity will be as high as 60 million tonnes including 50 million tonnes of coal, 5 million tonnes of sulphur, 5 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers. If necessary, it can be expanded without termination of the production process.