  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 9 09:58

    Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices increase after a fall

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (+$5).

    Average price of MGO - $325 pmt (+$6).

    Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (+$10).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $290 pmt (+$7).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

    - IFO-380 НS - $257
    - MGO - $332
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $330
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $313

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ruUpon request it will be provided in English.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 9

18:04 “K” LINE receives the letter of appreciation for providing free ocean transportation of fire engines and ambulances donated to the Republic of El Salvador
18:00 New gas deposit discovered on Yamal shelf
17:44 Stena Nordica returns to the ferry route between Gdynia and Karlskrona
17:25 Expert says Russia is substantially leading in building cargo ships of mixed river/sea class
17:06 Høglund Marine Solutions and Veracity by DNV GL sign collaboration agreement
16:45 UK Government urged to give Teesside UK’s first Freeport by end of 2021
16:35 Singaporean seafarers receive additional unemployment assistance
16:19 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2020 fell by 2.7% Y-o-Y
16:05 Wärtsilä to supply a major LNG/bioLNG production plant for CO2-neutral transport fuels
15:40 Singaporean seafarers receive additional unemployment assistance
15:30 Maersk’s first block train from China arrives in Georgia
15:04 Kalmar introduces energy-saving guarantee for its eco-efficient electric forklift truck
14:51 Throughput of Russian seaports can decrease by 3% in 2020
14:28 Deputy PM of Russia says the country’s IWW should be developed under a dedicated national project
14:03 Zero-carbon ships likely to be ready before land-based infrastructure, says LR
13:07 Keppel secures contract worth about S$600m in the offshore renewable energy industry
12:54 Agreement with port infrastructure investors to be signed before year end
12:12 Kalmar launches containerised ChargePod solution for electrically powered forklift trucks
11:55 IMO-Singapore "Future of Shipping-Digitalisation" webinar focused on digital transformation and decarbonisation of shipping in post-pandemic world
11:20 MAN 32/40R-DF successfully passes Type Approval Test
10:49 Taman terminal for mineral fertilizers to be commissioned in November 2021
10:17 Gulf Stream Marine expands network with acquisition of Alabo Street Terminal operations at Port of New Orleans
09:58 Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:40 Baltic Dry Index as of October 8
09:26 Oil prices decrease after a recent growth
09:14 Kongsberg Maritime to deliver integrated propulsion and manoeuvring systems for two 230m RoPax vessels
08:59 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 9

2020 October 8

19:08 Castor Maritime announces new charter agreement for its recently acquired vessel
18:30 Swire Pacific Offshore becomes Cadeler
18:16 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
17:55 DNV GL, TCM and SINTEF join forces in major international carbon capture and storage partnership
17:17 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2020 grew by 9% Y-o-Y
16:58 Associated British Ports wins prestigious Environment Award
16:35 New Alfa Laval PureCool enables up to 50% methane slip reduction
16:29 UK Gov't borders proposals a welcome step but timescales remain short
16:20 Pavilion Energy and Gasum agree to develop global LNG bunker supply network
16:05 Equinor joins to the Sea Cargo Charter
15:37 MABUX releases its bunker weekly review
15:22 Kalmar introduces new range of G-Generation top loaders with improved fuel efficiency
15:10 Sevmorzavod shipyard to build 10 vessels for Sevastopol based fish-canning factory
14:16 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:04 Charles Menkhorst appointed CEO of Gulftainer
11:53 USC companies are able to build up to 12 sea and river going ships per year
11:22 LUKOIL and Kazmunaygas sign agreement on Al-Farabi Project
11:10 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Con.Tug in Italy
10:59 Port of Riga could start servicing capesize vessels next year
10:06 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 9M’2020 decreased by 7% YoY
09:44 Oil prices show a slight increase
09:28 Svitzer chooses Med Marine exclusive design tug
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:08 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 8
08:25 Frontline announces new CEO

2020 October 7

19:08 PD Ports welcomes Government investment in offshore wind
18:31 Bureau Veritas awarded Grand Prize 2020 in transparency
18:23 DFDS introduced new vessel on the Kapellskär-Paldiski route
18:11 Mercy Ships announces the Global Mercy™, world’s largest NGO hospital ship
17:57 Oil spill response exercise held in Vanino under new project of KTK-Bunker
17:18 New all-electric Niagara Falls tour ferries powered by ABB enter service
17:13 Freeports proposals now looking more inclusive for UK ports
16:55 USCG to begin testing unmanned surface vehicles off Hawaii