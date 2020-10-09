2020 October 9 09:58

Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices increase after a fall

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (+$5).

Average price of MGO - $325 pmt (+$6).

Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (+$10).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $290 pmt (+$7).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $257

- MGO - $332

- ULSFO 0,1% - $330

- VLSFO 0,5% - $313



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.