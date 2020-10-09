-
2020 October 9 09:58
Bunker prices rise in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices increase after a fall
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $225 pmt (+$5).
Average price of MGO - $325 pmt (+$6).
Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (+$10).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $290 pmt (+$7).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $257
- MGO - $332
- ULSFO 0,1% - $330
- VLSFO 0,5% - $313
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.