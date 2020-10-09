2020 October 9 09:26

Oil prices decrease after a recent growth

Oil prices fell by 0.17-0.25%

As of October 9 (08:22 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery climbed by 0.25% to $43.23 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.17% to $41.12 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.