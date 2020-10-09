2020 October 9 11:20

MAN 32/40R-DF successfully passes Type Approval Test

MAN Energy Solutions has announced the successful conclusion of the Type Approval Test (TAT) for its dual-fuel retrofit kit for its MAN 32/40 engine type, the company said in its release. The TAT took place at the company’s Augsburg, Germany works from September 15th to 18th, 2020 with the participation of the three classification societies: DNV GL, American Bureau of Shipping, and Lloyd’s Register.

The TAT confirmed the suitability of the retrofit kit for converting the company’s field-proven MAN 32/40 engine into a dual-fuel unit – a so-called MAN 32/40R-DF type – that can now run on fossil and renewable, gaseous fuels, in addition to conventional fuel oil. MAN Energy Solutions confirms that the new retrofit package is already available to order.

In a unique first, on account of the covid-19 pandemic, the TAT was primarily held online. Classification-society representatives followed proceedings remotely and only visited the testbed on the final day for component inspection and TAT certificate signing.

MAN Energy Solutions has received many requests from customers to retrofit their MAN 32/40CD engines to gas/dual-fuel operation.

These focus on a financially attractive and very price-competitive solution that is quick to convert and highly fuel-flexible, while maintaining the engine maximum-output.

With the successful TAT, the company has now developed an easy-to-retrofit, reliable and robust conversion-kit designed to operate primarily on gas – mainly boil-off gas. The new retrofit meets IMO Tier I emission limits and has been designed such that engine conversions can be carried out while dry-docking or sailing.



