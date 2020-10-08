2020 October 8 18:30

Swire Pacific Offshore becomes Cadeler

Earlier today, Swire Pacific Offshore announced its intention to list Swire Blue Ocean on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the company said in its release. In connection with the listing, Swire Blue Ocean will undergo a full rebranding, and future operations will be executed under a new name: Cadeler.

Cadeler will continue to serve the needs of the offshore wind market and intends to focus on sustainable growth, providing the supplier services critically needed by the offshore wind industry to achieve increased targets for green development.