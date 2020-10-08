2020 October 8 17:17

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2020 grew by 9% Y-o-Y

Handling of grain surged by 43%

In January-September 2020, port Kavkaz handled 29.159 million tonnes of cargo (+9%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 18% to 13.060 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz declined by 2% to 1.199 million tonnes, imports – by 32% to 16,139 tonnes while short-sea traffic climbed by 1%, year-on-year, to 14.662 million tonnes.

Handling of grain grew by 43% to 16.139 million tonnes, sulphur – by 18% to 3.474 million tonnes. Handling of oil products fell by 4%, year-on-year, to 7.587 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz decreased by 8% to 203,500 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz increased by 4%, year-on-year, to 5,427 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.