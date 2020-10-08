  The version for the print

    Pavilion Energy and Gasum agree to develop global LNG bunker supply network

    Pavilion Energy Singapore and Gasum will collaborate to develop a global LNG bunker supply network for their customers in Singapore and Northern Europe, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp. Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the partners agree to leverage each other’s LNG bunker infrastructure and supply capabilities, in their respective regions of operations, to provide global supply points across for their customers, Gasum says in a press release. 

    “Pavilion Energy is thrilled to partner with Gasum and provide customers with a wide supply LNG bunker network for ocean-going vessels sailing between the Far East and Northern Europe,” said Mr Frédéric H. Barnaud, Group CEO of Pavilion Energy, “We will complement this alliance with additional LNG bunkering partnerships in the Mediterranean, North Asia and the Americas. Our network will combine global commercial offerings with regional operational expertise and bring further momentum to the emergence of a thriving LNG bunkering industry.”

    “This partnership underlines our aim to build a world-wide partner network. For our customers this mean that we will support them with LNG wherever they are. We are very happy for having Pavilion Energy as a partner in the Far East supporting our shipping customers,” said Mrs. Johanna Lamminen, CEO of Gasum. 

    Against the backdrop of a burgeoning industry for LNG as a marine fuel, this partnership combines Pavilion Energy’s pioneering LNG bunkering expertise in Southeast Asia with Gasum’s experience as a premier LNG bunker solutions provider in North West Europe. As a licensed LNG importer and bunker supplier for Singapore, Pavilion Energy has taken several firm steps to invest in and support Singapore’s LNG bunker readiness. Gasum has five LNG bunker vessels in operation and several LNG terminals in the Nordics.

    The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. The Gasum Group has around 350 employees in Finland, Norway and Sweden. The company’s revenue totaled €1,128 million in 2019. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland.

    Pavilion Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. Headquartered in Singapore, its fully integrated energy business encompasses a downstream supply and marine business; global LNG trading, shipping and optimisation; upstream investments as well as energy hedging and financial solutions. Pavilion Energy has an expanding global footprint with market access into Europe and an office in Spain, driving a more sustainable energy future fuelled by natural gas.

