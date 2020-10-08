2020 October 8 16:35

New Alfa Laval PureCool enables up to 50% methane slip reduction

The Alfa Laval PureCool system is the main component in WinGD’s iCER technology, an option for next-generation WinGD X-DF engines that slashes methane slip and significantly boosts fuel and energy efficiency, the company said in its release.



As a growing number of vessels turn to LNG as fuel, many shipowners are concerned about the potential appearance of methane slip regulations. LNG produces less CO2 than other fossil fuels when burned, but a small percentage of methane can slip through the engine without being combusted. Since methane has a higher global warming potential than CO2, even this small source of emissions may come into focus in meeting IMO’s ambitious climate goals.

“With IMO aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% compared to 2008 levels, LNG has a major role as a bridge fuel in moving towards a carbon-neutral future,” says David Jung, Business Development Manager at Alfa Laval. “However, the awareness of methane slip and its influence on global warming is increasing. New regulations are not unthinkable, and any improvement from today’s environmental benchmark is important. With or without regulations, WinGD’s iCER technology with the Alfa Laval PureCool system will help the shipping industry align more fully with climate goals by minimizing methane slip.”



Developed by Alfa Laval in close collaboration with WinGD, PureCool is the cascade exhaust gas cooling system at the heart of the iCER concept. Short for Intelligent Control by Exhaust gas Recycling, iCER is the first development presented in X-DF2.0, WinGD’s second-generation dual-fuel engine technology.



Trials at WinGD’s dedicated engine test facility, which were the final step in a two-year testing programme, show a methane slip reduction of up to 50%.

“This is not fine-tuning or a marginal improvement of LNG technology,” says Jung. “This is a major environmental gain that truly strengthens LNG’s profile. With the PureCool system at its heart, iCER will cut methane slip by as much as half.”



Beyond the methane slip reduction, the iCER solution with PureCool offers engine buyers significant operational benefits – thus creating value even prior to potential compliance regulations. When combustion is improved with iCER, fuel consumption in gas mode is reduced by 3%.



About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

