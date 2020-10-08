2020 October 8 15:22

Kalmar introduces new range of G-Generation top loaders with improved fuel efficiency

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is introducing a new range of G-Generation top loaders with improved hydraulics, fuel consumption and operator ergonomics, the company said in its release.

Top loaders are typically used in container terminals for moving loaded containers from trailers to a stack or vice versa and are the preferred choice where selectivity is a higher priority than high container density.

The G-Generation top loaders, which replace the previous F-Generation range, feature a variable hydraulic lifting system, which provides exactly the right amount of lifting power based on the weight of the load, meaning the driver does not have to rev the engine while lifting.

The new G-Generation top loader can also be delivered with Kalmar’s Eco Drive feature, which can cut fuel consumption and emissions by a further 15%.To minimise downtime, the new-generation machines have improved diagnostics, an optimised chassis and fewer moving parts and components. Maintenance is also quicker, easier and more cost-effective thanks to easily accessible service points and extended service intervals.



