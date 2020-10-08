2020 October 8 15:10

Sevmorzavod shipyard to build 10 vessels for Sevastopol based fish-canning factory

The construction schedule is under consideration



Sevastopol, Russia based Fish-Canning Factory “Aquamarine” is set to acquire ten ships for its fishing activities. The vessels are to be built by Sevmorzavod shipyard, a subsidiary of USC’s Zvezdochka shipyard. According to the press center of Sevastopol Government, the company’s decision was announced at SIMBF 2020.



The Government of Sevastopol assists the companies towards signing of the agreement.



“The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has a programme on subsidizing up to 30% of costs for construction of fishing ships but Sevastopol is not covered by it. We are working towards revising the programme. We hope that Sevastopol will soon become entitled for the subsidy which will help our companies”, said Maria Litovko, Deputy Governor of Sevastopol.



The entire technological process will be perfected during the series production which is to be used for the benefit of other orders.



Sevastopol Marine Plant (Sevmorzavod shipyard) was founded in 1783. In March 2015, the Government of Sevastopol and Russia's shipbuilding conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation signed a Memorandum on Cooperation with the purpose of reviving the company. Currently, the Zvezdochka's Sevastopol unit specializes in shipbuilding, ship repair, manufacturing onboard and industrial equipment, engineering and manufacturing of metal structures. The company is on the list of organizations of Russia’s defense industry complex.