  • 2020 October 8 14:16

    Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are recovering after a recent decrease

    According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $220 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $390 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $318.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $265
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $335
    - MGO - $360

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

2020 October 8

17:55 DNV GL, TCM and SINTEF join forces in major international carbon capture and storage partnership
17:17 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 9M’2020 grew by 9% Y-o-Y
16:58 Associated British Ports wins prestigious Environment Award
16:35 New Alfa Laval PureCool enables up to 50% methane slip reduction
16:29 UK Gov't borders proposals a welcome step but timescales remain short
16:20 Pavilion Energy and Gasum agree to develop global LNG bunker supply network
16:05 Equinor joins to the Sea Cargo Charter
15:37 MABUX releases its bunker weekly review
15:22 Kalmar introduces new range of G-Generation top loaders with improved fuel efficiency
15:17 International participants discussed digital transformation of shipping in post-pandemic world at IMO-Singapore webinar
15:10 Sevmorzavod shipyard to build 10 vessels for Sevastopol based fish-canning factory
12:04 Charles Menkhorst appointed CEO of Gulftainer
11:53 USC companies are able to build up to 12 sea and river going ships per year
11:22 LUKOIL and Kazmunaygas sign agreement on Al-Farabi Project
11:10 Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Con.Tug in Italy
10:59 Port of Riga could start servicing capesize vessels next year
10:06 Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 9M’2020 decreased by 7% YoY
09:44 Oil prices show a slight increase
09:28 Svitzer chooses Med Marine exclusive design tug
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 7
09:08 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 8
08:25 Frontline announces new CEO

2020 October 7

19:08 PD Ports welcomes Government investment in offshore wind
18:31 Bureau Veritas awarded Grand Prize 2020 in transparency
18:23 DFDS introduced new vessel on the Kapellskär-Paldiski route
18:11 Mercy Ships announces the Global Mercy™, world’s largest NGO hospital ship
17:57 Oil spill response exercise held in Vanino under new project of KTK-Bunker
17:18 New all-electric Niagara Falls tour ferries powered by ABB enter service
17:13 Freeports proposals now looking more inclusive for UK ports
16:55 USCG to begin testing unmanned surface vehicles off Hawaii
16:34 Industry giants commit to transparent reporting of shipping emissions
16:32 CPV Trade Union to continue struggling for reinstatement of Ex-General Director in office
16:04 Ørsted and Yara production of green ammonia to contribute to North Sea Port energy transition
15:23 Transport sector calls for an EU framework on the governance of B2B data
15:04 Port of Rotterdam Authority becomes the member of new Future Fuels Network
14:41 IAPH welcomes new member port from Israel
13:33 Port of Gdynia joins United Nations Global Compact
13:10 Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:47 Delivery of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker scheduled for 3 November 2020
11:56 Pilots of Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk Branch successfully performed pilotage of Sedov bark in Sabetta
11:32 Transit container transportation by Russian Railways’ network rose by 16% in 9M’2020
11:08 Rosneft held operation on bunkering of Russia’s new cruise ship Mustai Karim
10:41 Standards enhance transparency, quality and trust in Singapore’s bunkering industry
10:33 Lloyd’s Register Group announces sale of Energy business to Inspirit Capital
09:39 Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant for Dhamra LNG regasification terminal in India
09:23 Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves statistics
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
08:37 Valencia Containerised Freight Index index for September notes the improvement in maritime traffic and economic activity
08:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 7

2020 October 6

19:07 Mv Flandria Seaways makes her maiden trip in the service Zeebrugge-Göteborg
18:27 Yang Ming inaugurates depot at Port Klang, Malaysia
18:07 LR awards AiP to ammonia-fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship
17:50 Vladislav Stavitsky appointed as deputy head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:35 EU supports Antwerp@C innovative CO2 reduction project by granting CEF funding
17:26 DB Cargo to connect ports at Rotterdam and Antwerp with Europe's economic hubs
17:04 Construction begins for the for new Ivory Coast Container Terminal
16:39 Sergey Shishkin is appointed as RS Deputy Director General for Classification and Technical Supervision in Industry
16:05 Synergy Ocean, Viking Cruises, Berge Bulk and Finnlines sign up to utilize Wilhelmsen’s digital mooring system
15:27 Rosmorport changed procedure of pilotage dues payment in the seaport of Anadyr