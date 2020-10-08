2020 October 8 12:04

Charles Menkhorst appointed CEO of Gulftainer

Gulftainer, a leading privately owned, independent port operator and a subsidiary of Crescent Enterprises, has announced the appointment of Charles Menkhorst as its new CEO. Former CEO Peter Richards will continue to serve on Gulftainer’s Board of Directors and lead the expansion of the company’s footprint in the United States as CEO of GT USA.

In his new role as CEO of Gulftainer, Charles is tasked with oversight of the strategic growth of the company, which currently operates and manages ports and logistics businesses in its home base in the UAE, and internationally across Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the USA.

With over 25 years of experience in the international maritime industry, Charles Menkhorst has served in several key roles for international conglomerates DHL Worldwide Express and APM Terminals. His previous role was Group CEO at Luxemburg-based ports infrastructure group Euroports.

Gulftainer’s strategic vision for growth remains resolute, despite the challenges the entire industry has faced in recent years. The company continues investing in its people, services, equipment and facilities, bringing innovative solutions that aim to meet the changing requirements of its customers.

In line with its digital transformation drive, Gulftainer has recently launched the “Future of Ports Startup Challenge 2020” to identify start-ups from across the globe with the ambition to lead the transformation of the port management and logistics industries. Gulftainer has partnered with the Global Silicon Valley Labs (GSV Labs), a leading global innovation platform, to engage start-ups in unique areas of tech-related opportunities where Gulftainer is pursuing new solutions. These areas are: The Internet of Things and Robo-Doctors; Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Drones; Big Data and Advanced Analytics; and Blockchain.

In response to COVID-19 during the lockdown in March-May 2020, Gulftainer launched complimentary Express Service Lanes to accelerate the delivery of over 200,000 metric tons of medical and essential supplies through its Sharjah Container Terminal in the UAE.

Globally, Gulftainer’s Express Service Lanes also prioritised more than a million tonnes of essential supplies. The company continues to assist thousands of SMEs across its operations in five countries that face outlet flow restrictions, providing them with temporary storage for their shipments.