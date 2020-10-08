USC companies are able to build up to 12 sea and river going ships per year

2020 October 8 11:53

Having improved their performance, USC companies are now able to build up to 12 sea and river going ships per year, up from seven units built earlier, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of United Shipbuilding Corporation, as saying at the Federation Council meeting on October 7.



“We can launch one sea/river going ship per month”, said Aleksey Rakhmanov.



According to him, performance improvement over the recent six years let USC reduce its operation expenses by about RUB 75 billion.

USC head also reported on the increase of the corporation revenues from RUB 237 billion to RUB 350 billion versus the year of 2014 and on the increase of the order portfolio in both civil and warship segments.



At the meeting, Aleksey Rakhmanov outlined three priorities of the current USC strategy: development and promotion of sophisticated and science-intensive products, ensuring leadership in the existing markets, development of new markets and ne niches of civil shipbuilding.



Special attention was paid to the prospects of icebreaking and fishing fleets, maritime energy projects and construction of cruise ships for water tourism. “One of the key tasks addressed by USC in the framework of the Arctic and the NSR development is the construction of icebreakers and high ice class ships”.



Among the topical issues on the meeting agenda was the development of domestic shipyards and ensuring reliable orders for them. The head of USC expressed his support of transition to generic design documentation for building larger series of fishing ships.



Aleksey Rakhmanov also touched upon shipbuilding industry support, attraction of investments, centralization of procurement, local content of production, development of national shipbuilding as well as enhancing its global competitiveness, import substitution and introduction of innovative solutions.



