2020 October 8 11:10

Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Con.Tug in Italy

Damen delivers ASD Tug 2813 to Con.Tug in Italy Damen Shipyards Group has delivered an ASD Tug 2813 to Con.Tug in Italy, the company said in its release.

The vessel, named Gioia Star, will operate in Gioia Tauro, one of the most important transhipment ports in the Mediterranean. Tailored standardisation Con.Tug – a joint venture between Scafi and TIL – ordered the new tug from Damen in January this year. The speed of the delivery has been facilitated by Damen’s practice of building standardised vessels in series and keeping them in stock, ready for order. As well as ensuring quick delivery, this also guarantees Damen’s clients receipt of proven vessels.

Though a standard model, Con.Tug has selected a number of options for its new vessel, including FiFi 1 firefighting capabilities as well oil recovery capability.

Next generation tugs The ASD Tug 2813 is one of Damen’s next generation of tugs. Each of the vessels in this series is composed of new innovations and the further evolution of existing technology. The tugs focus on delivering increased safety, sustainability, reliability and efficiency – including cost-efficiency over the lifetime of the vessel. These factors were amongst the reasons that Con.Tug selected Damen when ordering a new tug. The 85 tonne bollard pull ASD 2813 features a smart layout with increased power on a very compact vessel, thanks to the significant level of stability provided by the hull.

Antonio Marte, Damen area manager, says: “The port of Gioia Tauro is a very important harbour for the Mediterranean region. Thanks to the recent important investment made in the container terminal, large 24000 TEU container ships can call at this port regularly. With this it’s crucial to have a highly reliable and top performance tug, which ensures safe operations and, at the same time, maximum uptime of the terminals”.

The vessel, like all those in the series, is designed to be ready for IMO Tier III regulations. Compliance with the regulations is easily achieved with the retrofit of a Damen modular NO X reduction system. This is one of the many things Damen has introduced as part of its aim to become the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder. The next generation tugs also have the capability to be digitally connected, enabling remote monitoring, which can lead to preventive maintenance and smarter, more efficient sailing and lower fuel consumption.

Damen Shipyards Group

Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 11,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality.

Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works.

Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.