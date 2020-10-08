  The version for the print

    Svitzer chooses Med Marine exclusive design tug

    Having signed a contract for two 30m ice-breaking tugs last September for Scandinavian operations of world leading Danish operator, Med Marine and Svitzer now shake hands for one of the most demanded tug model in successful Turkish shipbuilder’s portfolio, the company said in its release.

    The new contract was signed last week. The vessel (Hull Name: ER80) will be operated in Svitzer’s German fleet and the delivery is set for November 2020.

    MED-A2360 series tug having different bollard pull options is Robert Allan’s RAmparts 2300-MM that is designed exclusively for Med Marine by Canadian tug designer.

    Compared to other 60TBP designs, MED-A2360 series tugs are very popular as they are compact yet robust, and have better manoeuvrability allowing the tug to offer versatility even in narrow and shallow ports.

    Two ice-breaking tugs are being built for Svitzer’s Scandinavian fleet and the delivery is planned at early 2021. The tugs are TundRA 3000 design by Canadian Robert Allan Ltd.. TundRA design is made for tugs operating in extreme winter conditions, which makes it a great fit for Svitzer’s North European fleet.

    About Svitzer:

    As part of Maersk, an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains from end to end; Svitzer has provided safety and support at sea since 1833. With 4,000 employees, a fleet of more than 430 vessels and operations all over the world, the Danish company is the global market leader within towage and marine related services.

