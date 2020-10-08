  The version for the print

    Frontline announces new CEO

    Frontline Ltd. has announced that Robert Hvide Macleod, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS, has decided to step down from his position, the company said in its release. The Board has appointed Lars H. Barstad, Frontline’s Commercial Director, to take the role as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS. With his solid background within the industry and his profound understanding of the Company and its organization the board is confident that this new appointment will ensure a successful and seamless transition of the role. Mr. Macleod will be available for the company till April 30th, 2021.

    About Frontline Ltd.

    Frontline Ltd. is a world leader in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined products. The Company owns and operates a large, modern fleet of vessels within the VLCC, Suezmax and Aframax/LR2 segments and is one of the largest listed tanker companies by carrying capacity. Due to Frontline’s brand, financial flexibility, and significant scale, it holds a unique position among its peers. Frontline is listed on both the New York and Oslo Stock Exchanges under the symbol “FRO.”

