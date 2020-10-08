2020 October 8 08:25

Frontline announces new CEO

Frontline Ltd. has announced that Robert Hvide Macleod, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS, has decided to step down from his position, the company said in its release. The Board has appointed Lars H. Barstad, Frontline’s Commercial Director, to take the role as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS. With his solid background within the industry and his profound understanding of the Company and its organization the board is confident that this new appointment will ensure a successful and seamless transition of the role. Mr. Macleod will be available for the company till April 30th, 2021.



