2020 October 7 18:23

DFDS introduced new vessel on the Kapellskär-Paldiski route

The position of Port of Kapellskär as one of Sweden’s most important freight ports was consolidated when DFDS introduced another vessel on the Kapellskär-Paldiski route. This means eight new calls each week at the port, Ports of Stockholm said in its release.

On October 4th the shipping company DFDS increased its freight transport and passenger service between Port of Kapellskär and Paldiski in Estonia from 14 to 22 calls each week. In addition to the current vessel, Sirena Seaways, the vessel Patria Seaways has been added to the route, resulting in an additional eight calls each week.

“It’s great to see the demand on this route, and that the supply of shipped goods that is so important to the Stockholm region, is working so well and growing, despite the current difficult situation,” says Peter Lundman, Technical Operations Manager at Port of Kapellskär.

Port of Kapellskär is one of Sweden’s most important and most modern freight ports. Its location, in combination with very short approach times, makes it possible to rapidly transport goods and passengers to and from the Stockholm region, where more than 50 percent of Sweden’s consumption takes place.

“Port of Kapellskär is extremely important for East-West axis trade and for sustainable transport in the rapidly growing Stockholm region. The new sailings are a great addition to a steadily growing port,” says Nicklas Ebersson, Marketing Manager Cargo, at Ports of Stockholm.

Ports of Stockholm is Sweden’s third-largest freight port. Port of Kapellskär currently handles 50 percent of Ports of Stockholm’s ferry freight to and from Finland, Estonia and the Åland Islands. Each year 3.5 million metres of freight is transported through the port.