2020 October 7 19:08

PD Ports welcomes Government investment in offshore wind

PD Ports has welcomed the Government’s announcement to invest £160million in ports and factories across the UK to manufacture the next generation of turbines, specifically pinpointing Teesside as one area that will benefit from investment in upgraded infrastructure, the company said in its release.

The river Tees is already a hub of offshore activity, with the Ports of Teesport and Hartlepool offering direct access to the UK’s offshore wind market and situated in close proximity to some of the world’s largest proposed and active projects. These two ports are at the heart of the Tees Valley’s energy hub and are surrounded by world-class manufacturers and industry-leading suppliers along the river, who together with leading energy providers build some of the largest offshore wind farms in the world.

PD Ports is committed to supporting the Government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda for the North, whilst also working to deliver more efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions for imports and exports that will aid the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.