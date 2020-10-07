2020 October 7 18:31

Bureau Veritas awarded Grand Prize 2020 in transparency

Bureau Veritas has received the Grand Prize at 2020 Transparency Awards in the ‘CAC LARGE 60’ category and has been ranked second in the Top 20 most transparent companies.

The 11th Transparency Grand Prix ceremony, this year 100% online, was held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. It measures and rewards the quality of information produced by listed companies for investors, shareholders and prospective employees.

The Transparency research project is carried out each year by Labrador, a regulated communications consulting firm. It covers all the French companies in the SBF 120 and has been open for two years to any company outside the SBF 120. It is also carried out in the United States on the Fortune 250. An independent scientific committee guarantees the neutrality and fairness of the ranking.



The 2020 awards recognize 9 winners, a Top 20 and 44 labeled companies.

For each company, four public information sources were audited using 230 criteria: the Universal Registration Document, the meeting notice for the annual shareholders’ meeting, the website and the Code of Ethics.

