  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 7 17:18

    New all-electric Niagara Falls tour ferries powered by ABB enter service

    Maid of the Mist launches new generation of iconic ferries, running purely on sustainable power enabled by ABB. Tour boat passengers will be able to experience one of the wonders of the natural world undisturbed by exhaust fumes, engine noise or vibrations, after a pair of vessels installed with all-electric propulsion from ABB have been approved to enter service on October 6, 2020, ABB said in a media release.

    The zero-emission ferries – named the James V. Glynn and the Nikola Tesla, respectively in honor of the Maid of the Mist chairman and the renowned energy pioneer – are the first all-electric vessels built in the US, with power drawn from a high-capacity battery pack supplied and integrated by ABB. In addition to batteries, ABB has supplied a comprehensive integrated power and propulsion solution for the newbuild vessels, including an onshore charging system, enabling sustainable operation with maximum reliability.

    “Maid of the Mist has always evolved with the technology, and we are thrilled to open a new page in our company’s history, moving our fleet to zero-emission operation,” said Christopher M. Glynn, President of Maid of the Mist Corp. “Close collaboration with ABB has been instrumental in making this project a success, and we are proud of what we were able to accomplish together.”

    “As well as allowing passengers to enjoy the spectacular experience of Niagara Falls and safeguarding the environment, the vessels confirm growing acceptance of all-electric vessel propulsion,” said Juha Koskela, ABB Marine & Ports Division President. “We applaud Maid of the Mist’s decision to move to zero-emission operation and are honored to have worked with this forward-thinking company on implementing the electric power and propulsion solution.”

    James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla are each powered by a pair of battery packs providing 316 kWh total capacity divided across two catamaran hulls, offering a level of redundancy that helps to safeguard operations. The batteries allow the electric propulsion motors to reach an output of up to 400 kW, with the power setup controlled by ABB’s Power and Energy Management System. They are charged using locally produced hydroelectricity – ensuring that the energy cycle for the operation of the Maid of the Mist ferries is entirely emissions free – in a process that takes just seven minutes during disembarkation and boarding.

    Having installed the ship-to-shore battery charging connection, ABB also supplied the Glynn and the Tesla with a comprehensive scope of electric, digital and connected solutions including switchboards, drives and the integrated control system, in addition to the ABB Ability™ Marine Remote Diagnostic System for monitoring and predictive maintenance.

    ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

Другие новости по темам: ABB  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 7

19:08 PD Ports welcomes Government investment in offshore wind
18:31 Bureau Veritas awarded Grand Prize 2020 in transparency
18:23 DFDS introduced new vessel on the Kapellskär-Paldiski route
18:11 Mercy Ships announces the Global Mercy™, world’s largest NGO hospital ship
17:57 Oil spill response exercise held in Vanino under new project of KTK-Bunker
17:18 New all-electric Niagara Falls tour ferries powered by ABB enter service
17:13 Freeports proposals now looking more inclusive for UK ports
16:55 USCG to begin testing unmanned surface vehicles off Hawaii
16:34 Industry giants commit to transparent reporting of shipping emissions
16:32 CPV Trade Union to continue struggling for reinstatement of Ex-General Director in office
16:04 Ørsted and Yara production of green ammonia to contribute to North Sea Port energy transition
15:23 Transport sector calls for an EU framework on the governance of B2B data
15:04 Port of Rotterdam Authority becomes the member of new Future Fuels Network
14:41 IAPH welcomes new member port from Israel
13:33 Port of Gdynia joins United Nations Global Compact
13:10 Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:47 Delivery of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker scheduled for 3 November 2020
11:56 Pilots of Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk Branch successfully performed pilotage of Sedov bark in Sabetta
11:32 Transit container transportation by Russian Railways’ network rose by 16% in 9M’2020
11:08 Rosneft held operation on bunkering of Russia’s new cruise ship Mustai Karim
10:41 Standards enhance transparency, quality and trust in Singapore’s bunkering industry
10:33 Lloyd’s Register Group announces sale of Energy business to Inspirit Capital
09:39 Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant for Dhamra LNG regasification terminal in India
09:23 Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves statistics
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
08:37 Valencia Containerised Freight Index index for September notes the improvement in maritime traffic and economic activity
08:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 7

2020 October 6

19:07 Mv Flandria Seaways makes her maiden trip in the service Zeebrugge-Göteborg
18:27 Yang Ming inaugurates depot at Port Klang, Malaysia
18:07 LR awards AiP to ammonia-fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship
17:50 Vladislav Stavitsky appointed as deputy head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:35 EU supports Antwerp@C innovative CO2 reduction project by granting CEF funding
17:26 DB Cargo to connect ports at Rotterdam and Antwerp with Europe's economic hubs
17:04 Construction begins for the for new Ivory Coast Container Terminal
16:39 Sergey Shishkin is appointed as RS Deputy Director General for Classification and Technical Supervision in Industry
16:05 Synergy Ocean, Viking Cruises, Berge Bulk and Finnlines sign up to utilize Wilhelmsen’s digital mooring system
15:27 Rosmorport changed procedure of pilotage dues payment in the seaport of Anadyr
15:04 APM Terminals Buenos Aires goes two years without major accidents
14:30 President of FESCO introduced the new General Director of CPV and promised to meet with the port’s employees
14:13 Vessel “General Aslanov” is sent to outer waters after the repair works
14:02 DEME joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
13:41 SIBCON: Transiting towards a digital and low-carbon future: transforming the bunker industry amidst a global pandemic
13:13 Odfjell Drilling chosen for Breidablikk drilling
13:05 Port of Newport signs new lease with Power Poles Ltd
12:31 Port of Melbourne releases 30 year development strategy
12:01 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of four Very Large Ethane Carriers
11:46 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
11:24 DP World, UAE Region, Jafza & All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association come together for the India's plastic sector to go global
10:38 Sovcomflot to take part in the 4th“LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
10:07 StormGeo launches s-Suite, the complete, one-stop solution for shipping companies
09:44 Oil prices recovered after a fall facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5
09:19 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, October 6

2020 October 5

18:07 NextGen District becomes a hotspot for the circular economy in Port of Antwerp
17:55 Oboronlogistics delivered goods to the nature reserve on Wrangel Island
17:36 Inmarsat breakthrough on Paraná River to support real-time vessel surveillance inland
17:24 Rosmorport’s pilots successfully carry out pilotage at "Utrenny" terminal of Sabetta seaport
17:06 V.Group announces new CEO
16:47 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" completed inter-base crossing and arrived in Severomorsk
16:27 HMM's twelve 24,000 TEU ships fully laden with containers