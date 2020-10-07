2020 October 7 15:04

Port of Rotterdam Authority becomes the member of new Future Fuels Network

Port of Rotterdam Authority is a member of the new Future Fuels Network that has been announced 6 October on the maritime conference in Singapore, the company said in its release. In collaboration with the port organisations of Singapore and Japan, the Port of Rotterdam Authority will develop a roadmap on the adoption of clean marine fuels in support of decarbonisation. Next to research and development, parties will collaborate on possible joint bunkering pilot runs with identified shipping lines to support the decarbonisation of the shipping industry.

The memorandom of cooperation was virtually signed at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON).

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented: “We live in extraordinary and pressing times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the moment to re-think our future and ensure we undertake proper measures that both address global warming and the global economic downturn.”

Castelein described the Future Fuels Port Network “as an example how ports around the world can make a significant contribution in advancing decarbonisation of the global maritime sector. We can make a tangible difference with a clear roadmap and developing new infrastructure to enable supply and use of low-carbon and clean marine fuels.” The Future Fuels Network hopes to welcome more port organisations in the near future.