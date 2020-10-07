  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 7 15:04

    Port of Rotterdam Authority becomes the member of new Future Fuels Network

    Port of Rotterdam Authority is a member of the new Future Fuels Network that has been announced 6 October on the maritime conference in Singapore, the company said in its release. In collaboration with the port organisations of Singapore and Japan, the Port of Rotterdam Authority will develop a roadmap on the adoption of clean marine fuels in support of decarbonisation. Next to research and development, parties will collaborate on possible joint bunkering pilot runs with identified shipping lines to support the decarbonisation of the shipping industry.

    The memorandom of cooperation was virtually signed at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON).

    Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, commented: “We live in extraordinary and pressing times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the moment to re-think our future and ensure we undertake proper measures that both address global warming and the global economic downturn.”

    Castelein described the Future Fuels Port Network “as an example how ports around the world can make a significant contribution in advancing decarbonisation of the global maritime sector. We can make a tangible difference with a clear roadmap and developing new infrastructure to enable supply and use of low-carbon and clean marine fuels.” The Future Fuels Network hopes to welcome more port organisations in the near future.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam, Future Fuels Network  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 7

16:04 Ørsted and Yara production of green ammonia to contribute to North Sea Port energy transition
15:23 Transport sector calls for an EU framework on the governance of B2B data
15:04 Port of Rotterdam Authority becomes the member of new Future Fuels Network
14:41 IAPH welcomes new member port from Israel
13:33 Port of Gdynia joins United Nations Global Compact
13:10 Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:47 Delivery of Victor Chernomyrdin icebreaker scheduled for 3 November 2020
11:56 Pilots of Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk Branch successfully performed pilotage of Sedov bark in Sabetta
11:32 Transit container transportation by Russian Railways’ network rose by 16% in 9M’2020
11:08 Rosneft held operation on bunkering of Russia’s new cruise ship Mustai Karim
10:41 Standards enhance transparency, quality and trust in Singapore’s bunkering industry
10:33 Lloyd’s Register Group announces sale of Energy business to Inspirit Capital
09:39 Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant for Dhamra LNG regasification terminal in India
09:23 Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves statistics
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of October 6
08:37 Valencia Containerised Freight Index index for September notes the improvement in maritime traffic and economic activity
08:34 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 7

2020 October 6

19:07 Mv Flandria Seaways makes her maiden trip in the service Zeebrugge-Göteborg
18:27 Yang Ming inaugurates depot at Port Klang, Malaysia
18:07 LR awards AiP to ammonia-fuelled 23,000 TEU ultra-large container ship
17:50 Vladislav Stavitsky appointed as deputy head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency
17:35 EU supports Antwerp@C innovative CO2 reduction project by granting CEF funding
17:26 DB Cargo to connect ports at Rotterdam and Antwerp with Europe's economic hubs
17:04 Construction begins for the for new Ivory Coast Container Terminal
16:39 Sergey Shishkin is appointed as RS Deputy Director General for Classification and Technical Supervision in Industry
16:05 Synergy Ocean, Viking Cruises, Berge Bulk and Finnlines sign up to utilize Wilhelmsen’s digital mooring system
15:27 Rosmorport changed procedure of pilotage dues payment in the seaport of Anadyr
15:04 APM Terminals Buenos Aires goes two years without major accidents
14:30 President of FESCO introduced the new General Director of CPV and promised to meet with the port’s employees
14:13 Vessel “General Aslanov” is sent to outer waters after the repair works
14:02 DEME joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance
13:41 SIBCON: Transiting towards a digital and low-carbon future: transforming the bunker industry amidst a global pandemic
13:13 Odfjell Drilling chosen for Breidablikk drilling
13:05 Port of Newport signs new lease with Power Poles Ltd
12:31 Port of Melbourne releases 30 year development strategy
12:01 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of four Very Large Ethane Carriers
11:46 ESL Shipping first in Finland to use 100% renewable liquefied biogas in maritime transport
11:24 DP World, UAE Region, Jafza & All India Plastics Manufacturers’ Association come together for the India's plastic sector to go global
10:38 Sovcomflot to take part in the 4th“LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
10:07 StormGeo launches s-Suite, the complete, one-stop solution for shipping companies
09:44 Oil prices recovered after a fall facilitated by Trump’s positive test for coronavirus
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of October 5
09:19 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, October 6

2020 October 5

18:07 NextGen District becomes a hotspot for the circular economy in Port of Antwerp
17:55 Oboronlogistics delivered goods to the nature reserve on Wrangel Island
17:36 Inmarsat breakthrough on Paraná River to support real-time vessel surveillance inland
17:24 Rosmorport’s pilots successfully carry out pilotage at "Utrenny" terminal of Sabetta seaport
17:06 V.Group announces new CEO
16:47 RF Navy’s frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" completed inter-base crossing and arrived in Severomorsk
16:27 HMM's twelve 24,000 TEU ships fully laden with containers
16:23 Throughput of Taganrog port in 9M’2020 fell by 5%
16:04 DNV GL has joined the Mission to Seafarers Flying Angel Campaign
15:40 Tallink Grupp transported 1,314,301 passengers in Q3’2020, down 55.8% YoY
15:20 Larger cranes at APM Terminals Finnish terminals increase capacity and efficiency
15:14 MSC supports first maritime transport efficiency conference in Geneva
14:51 Tallink Grupp cargo transport remained strong in September with passenger number having dropped sharply
14:32 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 11,734 pmt
14:13 Digital technologies boosted earnings by over two billion NOK in the first year at Johan Sverdrup
13:49 David Adamia to be in charge of civil shipbuilding within United Shipbuilding Corporation
13:25 FESCO authorities assailed by Commercial Port of Vladivostok protesters