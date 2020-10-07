2020 October 7 14:41

IAPH welcomes new member port from Israel

The International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes Ashdod Port Company Ltd., Israel (Moshe (Shiko) Zana, CEO).

The Port of Ashdod is one of Israel’s two main cargo ports, located in Ashdod, about 40 kilometers south of Tel Aviv, adjoining the mouth of the Lachish River. Its establishment significantly enhanced the country’s port capacity by handling the largest volume of cargo containers annually (1.525 million TEU in 2017) of all Israeli ports.