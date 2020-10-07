-
2020 October 7 13:10
Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices decrease after the early week growth
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $220 pmt (-$5).
Average price of MGO - $319 pmt (-$6).
Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (-$10).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $283 pmt (-$9).
Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $250
- MGO - $321
- ULSFO 0,1% - $315
- VLSFO 0,5% - $305
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
