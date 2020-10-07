2020 October 7 13:10

Bunker prices decrease in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices decrease after the early week growth

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $220 pmt (-$5).

Average price of MGO - $319 pmt (-$6).

Average price of ULSFO - $305 pmt (-$10).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $283 pmt (-$9).

Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $250

- MGO - $321

- ULSFO 0,1% - $315

- VLSFO 0,5% - $305



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.