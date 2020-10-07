2020 October 7 11:08

Rosneft held operation on bunkering of Russia’s new cruise ship Mustai Karim

The ship was bunkered with 40 tonnes of marine fuel with improved environmental specifications

Rosneft says that its subsidiary, Rosneft Bunker (operator of the company’s bunkering business) has held an operation on bunkering of Russia’s new cruise ship, the Mustai Karim, in the port of Taganrog.

The ship was bunkered with 40 tonnes of DMF Type II fuel with improved environmental specifications. The marine distillate fuel with sulphur content of up to 0.5% (complies with MARPOL requirements) was produced by Rosneft’s Krasnoleninsk refinery. The operation was conducted with respect of all environmental safety standards.

The Mustai Karim is a modern four-deck cruise ship able to accommodate 329 passengers. The new river-going ship has a length of 141 meters, width of 16.82 meters, draft of 3.1 meters.

RN-Bunker LLC offers fuel and services of high quality. The product is supplied from Rosneft refineries.