2020 October 6 17:50

Vladislav Stavitsky appointed as deputy head of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency

He will be in charge of construction projects

Vladislav Stavitsky has been appointed as deputy head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). The document signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been published on the official portal for legal information.

Previous position of Vladislav Stavitsky – deputy head of Krasnodar city.